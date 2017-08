March 8 (Reuters) - CUBE.ITG SA:

* Said on Tuesday that its FY 2016 prelim. revenue was 111.0 million zlotys ($27.25 million) versus 172.7 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 prelim. EBITDA 31.2 million zlotys

* FY 2016 prelim. net profit 10.6 million zlotys

* The decrease in revenue due to downtime in the implementation of projects in the segment of a public sector procurement

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0735 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)