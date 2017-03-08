BRIEF-Telesia signs contract with Warrior Media

March 8(Reuters) - Telesia SpA:

* Reported on Tuesday that its shareholder Class Editori SpA signed contract with Warrior Media in the interest of the company

* The signed two-years renewable contract provides commercial and technological area of collaboration

* According to the contract Telesia to sell Warrior Media's advertising in Italy and Warrior Media to sell Telesia's advertising in China

* According to the contract, there is a possibility of technology exchange between Telesia and Warrior Media

Source text: bit.ly/2n4FYFf

