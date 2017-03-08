FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediacap unit to reach 51.11 pct stake in TalentMedia
March 8, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mediacap unit to reach 51.11 pct stake in TalentMedia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Mediacap SA:

* Says that the company and the company unit, The Digitals Sp. z o.o. (The Digitals), sign with TalentMedia sp. z o.o. (TalentMedia) and its shareholders an investment agreement concerning acquisition by The Digitals 51.11 pct stake in TalentMedia

* The Digitals bought 34 pct stake for 1.7 million zlotys ($416,361)

* Additionally, The Digitals acquired newly issued shares of TalentMedia for 1.1 million zlotys

* TalentMedia is a player in the area of network services for the YouTube channels and organises marketing campaigns based on video content in social media

* TalentMedia FY 2016 prelim. revenue was 5.1 million zlotys ($1.25 million)

* The company estimates that in 2017 TalentMedia, including synergies, will reach revenue of 11.0 million zlotys and EBITDA of 0.5 million zlotys - 1.0 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0830 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

