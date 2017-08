March 8 (Reuters) - ATM Grupa SA:

* Said on Tuesday that it plans to introduce its unit, Aidem Media Sp. z o.o. (Aidem Media), to main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* The company wish to convert Aidem Media into a joint stock company

* The company owns 50 pct stake in Aidem Media

* Aidem Media operates in production and sale of video games and applications for computers and mobile devices

