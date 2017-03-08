FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Beiersdorf CEO comments on business outlook
March 8, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Beiersdorf CEO comments on business outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second bullet point)

March 8 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf Ag

* Beiersdorf cfo says aims for working capital in consumer business to be in single digit in next 12 mos

* Beiersdorf ceo says determined to grow consumer business sales by 5 percent year-on-year in midterm

* Beiersdorf ceo sees 2017 sales up 3-4 percent in consumer business, 3-4 percent in tesa business

* Beiersdorf ceo says not seeing any improvement in markets this year

* Beiersdorf ceo says has looked at assets over last year and passed due to high price tags

* Beiersdorf ceo says large cash pile is not going to force it to do any "stupid" things Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller; Editing by Keith Weir)

