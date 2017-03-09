BRIEF-Harboes Bryggeri sees 2016/17 pre-tax profit of DKK 51 million
* Sees pre-tax profit in line with last year's profit of 51 million Danish crowns ($7.2 million)
March 9Royal Unibrew A/S:
* Said on Wednesday decided to initiate a share buy-back of up to 560 million Danish crowns ($79 million)
* Said the share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from March 9, 2017 through Feb. 28, 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0576 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees pre-tax profit in line with last year's profit of 51 million Danish crowns ($7.2 million)
* Fy pretax loss -39.5 million stg versus 86.8 million stg profit year ago
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces pricing of its offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes