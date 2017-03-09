March 9Pro Kapital Grupp AS:

* Said on Wednesday that it has prolonged the redemption date of 382,778 Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG6 to March 8, 2019

* Said in total of convertible bonds were prolonged with total issue price of 1.1 million euros ($1.16 million )and convertible bonds with total issue price of 0.5 million euros will be redeemed

* Said the convertible bonds bear an annual interest of 7 percent with an issue price of 2.80 euros

($1 = 0.9483 euros)