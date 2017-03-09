March 9Pro Kapital Grupp AS:
* Said on Wednesday that it has prolonged the redemption
date of 382,778 Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG6 to March
8, 2019
* Said in total of convertible bonds were prolonged with
total issue price of 1.1 million euros ($1.16 million )and
convertible bonds with total issue price of 0.5 million euros
will be redeemed
* Said the convertible bonds bear an annual interest of 7
percent with an issue price of 2.80 euros
($1 = 0.9483 euros)
