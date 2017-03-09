Fitch Downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), including the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's actions affect $20 billion of total debt, including the undrawn $4 billion Revolving Credit Facility (RCF). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitc