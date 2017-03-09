March 9 Euronext NV:
* Announces quarterly review of the CAC family indices
* Atos SE to be included in the CAC 40 index
* Klepierre SA to be removed from the CAC 40 index
* Klepierre to be included in the CAC Next 20 index
* Atos to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be
included in the CAC Mid 60 index
* CGG SA to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index
* Soitec and Tarkett to be included in the SBF 120 index
* CGG to be removed from the SBF 120 index
* CGG, Dalet SA, Dom Security SA, Geci
International SA and Netgem SA to be
included in the CAC small index
* Soitec, Tarkett, Recylex SA and Spir
Communication SA to be removed from the CAC small
index
* Dalet, Dom Security, Geci International and Netgem to be
included in the CAC Mid & Small index
* Recylex and Spir Communication to be removed from the CAC
Mid & Small index
* Dalet, Dom Security, Geci International and Netgem to be
included in the CAC All-Tradable index
* Recylex and Spir Communication to be removed from the CAC
All-Tradable index
* Changes will be effective as of March 20, 2017
