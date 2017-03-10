BRIEF-Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica is progressing
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
March 10 PCC EXOL SA:
* Said on Thursday that its FY 2016 net profit was 21.5 million zlotys versus 14.7 million zlotys
* FY 2016 revenue was 539.8 million zlotys versus 514.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA was 42.0 million zlotys versus 39.2 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
* Seven & I Holdings' operating profit apparently rose 2% to around 360 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the year ended February - Nikkei