March 10 WISeKey International Holding Ltd :

* Announced that following the announcement on March 3, 2017 of its agreement with Global Emerging Markets (GEM) to settle the 1,200,000 Swiss francs ($1.19 million) cash fee due under the Share Subscription Facility Agreement entered into with GEM through the issuance of new shares

* Issued to GEM 284,198 new registered shares, par value 0.05 franc each (the "Class B Shares"), out of its authorized share capital

* Issuance reflects an issue price of 4.22 francs

Source text - bit.ly/2m9asoI

