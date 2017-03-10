BRIEF-Bigben interactive and Games Workshop sign a licence agreement
* Bigben and Games Workshop sign a licence agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 10 WISeKey International Holding Ltd :
* Announced that following the announcement on March 3, 2017 of its agreement with Global Emerging Markets (GEM) to settle the 1,200,000 Swiss francs ($1.19 million) cash fee due under the Share Subscription Facility Agreement entered into with GEM through the issuance of new shares
* Issued to GEM 284,198 new registered shares, par value 0.05 franc each (the "Class B Shares"), out of its authorized share capital
* Issuance reflects an issue price of 4.22 francs
Source text - bit.ly/2m9asoI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0122 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted 50 to 48 to repeal regulations requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.