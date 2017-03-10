March 10 Investment Friends Capital SA :

* Said on Thursday that it decided to increase an impairment loss by 269,000 zlotys on shares of IFEA Sp. z o.o. (IFEA)

* The company holds 5.24 pct stake in IFEA, worth after impairment 4.3 million zlotys ($1.05 million)

($1 = 4.0824 zlotys)