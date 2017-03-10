BRIEF-Xpel Technologies and 3M Co report settlement agreement in patent infringement lawsuit
* Xpel Technologies Co and 3M company, today announced they have reached a settlement agreement in a patent infringement lawsuit
March 10 AC SA:
* Said on Thursday that its FY 2016 revenue was 184.9 million zlotys versus 166.7 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net profit was 30.2 million zlotys versus 28.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Plans dividend distribution in future years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xpel Technologies Co and 3M company, today announced they have reached a settlement agreement in a patent infringement lawsuit
* Says proposes Jorgen Durban be newly elected chairman of board