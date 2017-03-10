March 10 AC SA:

* Said on Thursday that its FY 2016 revenue was 184.9 million zlotys versus 166.7 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 net profit was 30.2 million zlotys versus 28.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Plans dividend distribution in future years

