BRIEF-Esker FY net income falls slightly to 6.3 million euros
* FY net income 6.3 million euros ($6.80 million) versus EUR 6.5 million year ago
March 10 Tech-Value SpA:
* Said on Thursday that it signed an agreement with Cosmos Italia Srl
* Agreement aims at strengthening sales and support for Product Lifecycle Management implementation and solutions
Source text: bit.ly/2m6lKcF
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments