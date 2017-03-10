March 10 First Capital SpA:

* Reported on Thursday net profit 762,888 euros ($807,898.39) versus 734,127 euros a year ago

* Net Asset Value at Dec. 31 of 1.271 euro per share

* Proposes dividend of 0.042 euro per share

* Proposes a reverse share split of 1 new share for every 10 existing shares

