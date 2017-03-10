BRIEF-Everdays says sold up to $5 mln in equity financing
* Sold up to $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhmfUV)
March 10 First Capital SpA:
* Reported on Thursday net profit 762,888 euros ($807,898.39) versus 734,127 euros a year ago
* Net Asset Value at Dec. 31 of 1.271 euro per share
* Proposes dividend of 0.042 euro per share
* Proposes a reverse share split of 1 new share for every 10 existing shares
