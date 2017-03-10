BRIEF-Everdays says sold up to $5 mln in equity financing
* Sold up to $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhmfUV)
March 10 LVenture Group SpA:
* Said on Thursday that board approved to implement its capital increase for 0.7 million euros ($742,490.00)
* Capital increase is reserved to "strategic investors"
* Shares are offered at the price of 0.60 euro per share
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sold up to $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhmfUV)