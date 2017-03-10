BRIEF-Penn National Gaming sees Q1 revenue $770 mln to $771 mln
* Penn national gaming raises 2017 first quarter guidance on strong property operating trends
March 10 Playhippo AB:
* Rights issue fully subscribed
* Receives proceeds of about 7.5 million Swedish crowns ($833,787.28) before issue costs through rights issue
* Scientific Games Corp - Iowa Lottery extended gaming systems contract with co for two additional years, instant games contract for one additional year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: