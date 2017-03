March 10Warsaw Stock Exchange:

* Says its wholly owned unit, Towarowa Gielda Energii SA (TGE), signed a loan agreement with DNB Bank Polska SA for a loan of 60 million zlotys ($14.76 million)

* The loan will be used to finance TGE's payments to Tax Office for correction of value added tax (VAT) for the period from Dec. 2011 till Dec. 2016 of 69.8 million zlotys plus interest on overdue tax liabilities at 10.2 million zlotys

