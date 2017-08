March 13 (Reuters) - TAÇ TARIM ÜRÜNLERİ HAYVANCILIK GIDA SANAYİ VE TİCARET:

* Said on Friday that the FY 2016 revenue at 5.3 million lira ($1.42 million) versus 5.5 million lira year ago

* FY 2016 net loss at 3.1 million lira versus loss of 378,267 lira year ago

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7381 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)