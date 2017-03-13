FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-JR Holding sets up new unit in Slomniki
March 13, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-JR Holding sets up new unit in Slomniki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - JR Holding SA:

* Said on Saturday that signed with two individuals and two legal entities, including GK Invest Forbau Sp. z o.o s.k., an agreement to set up a new unit Madena Sp. z o.o. s.k. (Madena)

* Madena to realize an investment involving the construction and commercialization of a housing estate in Slomniki

* JR Holding to contribute 7,500 zlotys to the new unit capital as a limited partner and participate in 20 pct of its gains and 1 pct of its losses

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

