BRIEF-JR Holding sets up new unit in Slomniki

* Said on Saturday that signed with two individuals and two legal entities, including GK Invest Forbau Sp. z o.o s.k., an agreement to set up a new unit Madena Sp. z o.o. s.k. (Madena)

* Madena to realize an investment involving the construction and commercialization of a housing estate in Slomniki

* JR Holding to contribute 7,500 zlotys to the new unit capital as a limited partner and participate in 20 pct of its gains and 1 pct of its losses

