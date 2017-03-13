BRIEF-Banca Finnat proposes dividend of EUR 0.010/shr, president Giampietro Nattino resigns

March 13 (Reuters) - Banca Finnat Euramerica SpA:
* Reported on Friday FY net profit 7.3 million euros ($7.81 million) versus 8.3 million euros a year ago
* Proposes the distribution of the same gross dividend as in the previous accounting period, 0.010 euros per share
* President Giampietro Nattino decided to resign from his position due to his age
* Board appointed Flavia Mazzarella president of the bank
* Approved FY preliminary results on Feb. 9
