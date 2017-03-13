FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Korporacja Gospodarcza Efekt to pay additional income tax
March 13, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Korporacja Gospodarcza Efekt to pay additional income tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Korporacja Gospodarcza Efekt SA :

* Said on Friday that it received two decisions from the director of the tax administration in Krakow

* The first decision upholds the decision of director of tax control office in Krakow concerning an increase of the company's income tax for 2011 by 881,600 zlotys ($217,760)

* The second decision upholds the decision concerning a hike in the company's income tax for 2013 by 1.1 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 4.0485 zlotys)

