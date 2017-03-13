BRIEF-Korporacja Gospodarcza Efekt to pay additional income tax

March 13 (Reuters) - Korporacja Gospodarcza Efekt SA :
* Said on Friday that it received two decisions from the director of the tax administration in Krakow
* The first decision upholds the decision of director of tax control office in Krakow concerning an increase of the company's income tax for 2011 by 881,600 zlotys ($217,760)
* The second decision upholds the decision concerning a hike in the company's income tax for 2013 by 1.1 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0485 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)