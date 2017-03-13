FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exceet Group says grants opportunity to conduct due diligence to further potential buyer
March 13, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Exceet Group says grants opportunity to conduct due diligence to further potential buyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Exceet Group SE:

* Said on Friday had been informed by its shareholder Oranje-Nassau Participaties B.V. owning approx. 27.8 pct of share capital that Oranje-Nassau received a Letter of Interest from a further potential buyer and is considering to enter in further negotiations regarding the sale of its stake in exceet Group SE

* The potential buyer is considering to acquire Oranje-Nassau's stake at a price of 4.10 euros per share

* Is not yet able to assess, whether the conditions precedent for the acquisition of Oranje-Nassau's stake by the further potential buyer and for the tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE will be met or not

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

