BRIEF-Exceet Group says grants opportunity to conduct due diligence to further potential buyer

* Said on Friday had been informed by its shareholder Oranje-Nassau Participaties B.V. owning approx. 27.8 pct of share capital that Oranje-Nassau received a Letter of Interest from a further potential buyer and is considering to enter in further negotiations regarding the sale of its stake in exceet Group SE

* The potential buyer is considering to acquire Oranje-Nassau's stake at a price of 4.10 euros per share

* Is not yet able to assess, whether the conditions precedent for the acquisition of Oranje-Nassau's stake by the further potential buyer and for the tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE will be met or not

