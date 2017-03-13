FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-One-offs to increase WP Holding's net profit by 8 mln zlotys
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 13, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-One-offs to increase WP Holding's net profit by 8 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Wirtualna Polska Holding SA (WP Holding):

* Said on Friday that it resolved to revaluate an option to buy a remaining minority stake in a unit, increasing the valuation of the option by 47.0 million zlotys

* The above will lower the company's FY 2016 net profit

* The company will also recognise a 55 million zloty ($13.52 million) deffered tax asset in its FY 2016 financial results

* The above is related to the sale of all the company's shares in WP Shopping Sp. z o.o. in Dec. and incurred tax loss of 378.0 million zlotys on that transaction Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0687 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.