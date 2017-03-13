FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Idogen: important patent application receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO
March 13, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Idogen: important patent application receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Idogen AB:

* Says the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a "Notice of Allowance", which means that it intends to grant Idogen’s patent application

* Patent term will then extend to December 2031, potentially longer if adjustment is made for any delays in the processing at the patent office

* Patent covers Idogen’s technology for induction of IDO for treatment of autoimmune diseases and transplant rejection

Source text: bit.ly/2miYWHs

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

