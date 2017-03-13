FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shareholders sign agreement to buy outstanding shares, delist Pelion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Pelion SA:

* Says that Korporacja Inwestycyjna Polskiej Farmacji Sp. z o.o (KIPF), the company's CEO, Jacek Szwajcowski, and deputy CEO, Zbigniew Molenda, (shareholders) have signed a shareholder agreement

* As a part of the agreement, among others, the shareholders are jointly to acquire all the remaining shares of Pelion in a publicly announced tender offer

* If necessary, KIPF is to buy the rest of the shares through the mandatory squeezeout from Pelion's minority shareholders

* They plan to vote jointly at the company's shareholder meetings, also in regards to delisting Pelion from the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* The shareholders currently own together 25.77 pct stake in the company, 54.13 pct of all the votes at Pelion's AGMs

* Earlier on, the shareholders informed about starting negotiations over financing the acquisition

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

