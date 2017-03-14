FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Siegfried Holding FY 2016 sales up 49 pct to CHF 717.7 mln
March 14, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Siegfried Holding FY 2016 sales up 49 pct to CHF 717.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Siegfried Holding AG:

* FY 2016 sales of 717.7 million Swiss francs ($712.78 million), a new record in company's corporate history (+49.3%)

* FY EBITDA before integration costs grew significantly by 30.1% to 104.2 million francs, corresponding to a margin of 14.5%

* FY EBITDA including inte-gration costs amounting to 7.5 million francs reached 96.7 million francs

* FY Net profit of 27.9 million francs is lower than in 2015 (39.1 million francs) owing to integration costs and significantly higher tax and financial ex-penses

* Will propose a dividend increase (distribution from reserves of capital contributions) from 1.80 francs to 2.00 francs

* Siegfried expects to achieve a robust result for the current year

* Anticipates high single-digit sales growth for 2017 subject to developments in various foreign currencies

Source text - bit.ly/2nyF1EE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0069 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

