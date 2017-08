March 14 (Reuters) - Vitruvio Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Said on Monday that signed an agreement on 2 March to buy a residential building with four commercial premises in Madrid (operacion Madrid Rio) for about 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million) Source text: bit.ly/2mUDUlB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)