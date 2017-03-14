FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-MyHammer Holding presents final details of capital increase
#IT Services & Consulting
March 14, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-MyHammer Holding presents final details of capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - MyHammer Holding AG:

* Decided to increase capital, which currently amounts to 5.01 million euros ($10,640.00) and is divided into 5,012,500 shares, against contributions in kind by 2.1 million euros or 2,104,891 shares

* New shares will be issued to HomeAdvisor in exchange for the transfer of 29,145 shares of MyHammer AG

* Upon the completion of the transaction the company will hold 100 pct shares in MyHammer AG

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

