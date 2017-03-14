FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Tender prices reflect fair value of Integer.Pl, InPost - management
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
March 14, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tender prices reflect fair value of Integer.Pl, InPost - management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Integer.Pl SA, InPost SA

* The management of Integer said on Monday that the tender price of 41.1 zlotys for the company's shares reflects the fair value of the company

* The management of InPost also said that the tender price of 9.5 zlotys for the company's shares reflects the fair value of the company

* In Feb. Rafal Brzoska and Ai Prime (Luxembourg) Bidco announced tender offers for Integer.Pl and InPost

* Integer and InPost said also that in case their shares are not acquired in the tender offer, there is a risk the companies won't be able to continue as a going concern within next 12 months

* In the opinion of the companies' boards, at present there are no basis to file for bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage: and (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.