March 14 (Reuters) - Eurotech SpA:

* Reported on Monday FY revenues 61.1 million euros ($65.03 million) versus 65.6 million euros a year ago

* Decrease in FY revenues is due to the sales performance in the various geographical areas in addition to the change in the yen/euro and U.S. dollar/euro exchange rate

* FY net loss 5.1 million euros versus loss 6.2 million euros a year ago

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)