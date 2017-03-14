BRIEF-Emotra: European Commission Horizon 2020 - application rejected

March 14 (Reuters) - Emotra AB:

* Said on Monday Emotra's application from January 2017, of about 3 million euros ($3.19 million) which was intended to partly finance EUDOR-Y, a multi-center clinical study for young people and partly the development of EDOR Interconnect and the futher development of hardware and software, was rejected by the European Commission, EC

* A new application will be submitted as soon as possible

