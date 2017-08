March 14(Reuters) - M.W. Trade SA:

* Reported on Monday FY 2016 net profit at 12.7 million zlotys ($3.12 million) versus 19.4 million ​zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 interest revenue from debt portfolios ​of 22.9 million zlotys versus 33.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Recommends dividend payment from up to 50 pct of the company's FY 2016 net profit

Source text for Eikon:;

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0664 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)