FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Dufry FY net result turns positive at CHF 45.8 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 15, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dufry FY net result turns positive at CHF 45.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* FY turnover grew by 27.5 percent and reached 7,829.1 million Swiss francs ($7.76 billion) and EBITDA grew by 29.2 percent and stood at 935.1 million francs

* Organic growth improved along 2016, especially in

* the second half of the year; organic growth turned positive in the third quarter and posted 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016; FY organic growth of + 1.0 percent

* Gross profit grew by 28.2 percent and reached 4,584.1 million francs in 2016 versus 3,574.7 million francs in 2015

* Net earnings improved by 82.7 million francs and reached 45.8 million francs in 2016 compared to –36.9 million francs seen in 2015

Source text - bit.ly/2mHUZNx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0094 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.