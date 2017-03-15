FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Comet Holding to propose a dividend of CHF 12.00
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 15, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Comet Holding to propose a dividend of CHF 12.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* Board of Directors will propose a distribution of 12.00 Swiss francs ($11.90) per share from distributable paid-in capital (2015: 11.00 francs)

* For 2017 it expects sales growth to 370 million - 390 million francs with an EBITDA margin of 13-15 percent and a further significant rise in economic profit

* In order to boost the liquidity and marketability of the stock, the Board will propose at the next Annual Shareholder Meeting to conduct a ten-for-one stock split

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0085 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.