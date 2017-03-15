FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bytom FY net profit slightly down at 12.4 mln​ zlotys YoY
March 15, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bytom FY net profit slightly down at 12.4 mln​ zlotys YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Bytom SA:

* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue ​of 152.9 million zlotys ($37.62 million)versus 130.8 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net profit was 12.4 million zlotys versus 12.5 mln zlotys a year ago

* Plans to increase retail space by further 2,500 square meters over next two years

* CEO, taking into account the increase in the retail space, sees the potential of revenue growth of up to at least 200 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0644 zlotys

