BRIEF-Bytom FY net profit slightly down at 12.4 mln​ zlotys YoY

March 15 (Reuters) - Bytom SA:
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 152.9 million zlotys ($37.62 million)versus 130.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 12.4 million zlotys versus 12.5 mln zlotys a year ago
* Plans to increase retail space by further 2,500 square meters over next two years
* CEO, taking into account the increase in the retail space, sees the potential of revenue growth of up to at least 200 million zlotys
$1 = 4.0644 zlotys