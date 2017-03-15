FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-SuperSonic Imagine FY net loss shrinks to 10.6 mln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 15, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-SuperSonic Imagine FY net loss shrinks to 10.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - SuperSonic Imagine SA:

* Reported on Tuesday FY sales of 22.2 million euros ($23.6 million) vs 20.1 million euros a year ago

* FY total revenue 23.2 million euros vs 21.7 million euros a year ago

* FY core operating loss 10.3 million euros vs a loss of 11.6 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 10.6 million euros vs a loss of 12.8 million euros a year ago

* Aims to break even in terms of EBITDA in 2019

* As of Dec 31, 2016, the Company had a cash position of 11.3 million euros vs 29.5 million euros at end 2015

* Venture Loan from Kreos, in a total amount of 12 million euros, consists of two tranches of bonds with warrants attached ("OBSAs") of 6 million euros each

* First tranche was subscribed on March 13, 2017 at the outcome of the management board meeting

* Loan has a term of 42 months and bears interest at an annual rate of 10.75 pct

* Second tranche will be issued by Dec 31, 2017 at the management board's request

Source text: bit.ly/2mMllj6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.