5 months ago
RPT-BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill
March 15, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 5 months ago

RPT-BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add Seadrill Ltd. ric without changes to text)

March 15 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017

* The facility was originally entered into on January 31, 2017 and matured on March 31, 2017

* This interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)

