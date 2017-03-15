BRIEF-Be Think Solve Execute FY net profit rises to EUR 4.2 mln

March 15(Reuters) - Be Think Solve Execute:

* Reported on Tuesday FY total revenue 136.7 million euros ($145.27 million) versus 115.4 million euros

* FY operating revenue at 135.6 million euros versus 114.3 million euros

* FY net profit 4.2 million euros versus 3.5 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.0148 euros per share

* Following the results recorded by the company in 2016, it confirms the revenue and profit growth for the year 2017 and targets for 2017-2019

