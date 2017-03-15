FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Avtovaz, Yandex to cooperate in integration of internet services into vehicles
March 15, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Avtovaz, Yandex to cooperate in integration of internet services into vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Avtovaz:

* Signs memorandum of intent with Yandex LLC to jointly develop multimedia systems, including information and entertainment and navigation services

* The memorandum includes cooperation in telematics services, connected cars (Connected Car - a car connected to the network) and multimedia systems

* Yandex plans to participate in creating the multimedia system of Avtovaz at the level of adaptation of its services

* Avtovaz, in turn, plans to install multimedia systems with Yandex services to the main part of LADA cars

* The companies expect to conclude a strategic partnership agreement by Dec. 31

Source text - bit.ly/2mrAR1j

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

