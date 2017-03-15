BRIEF-Icotton to announce tender offer for Harper Hygienics shares

March 15 (Reuters) - Harper Hygienics SA:

* Says that Ireland-based Central European Cotton Holdings DAC (CECH) sold to SIA Icotton (Icotton) 100 percent stake in Radville Investments Sp. z o.o. (Radville Investments)

* Radville Investments owns 59.95 percent stake in Harper Hygienics

* Icotton signed with company deal for delivery of products for 12.0 million zlotys ($3 million)

* Icotton to grant a 10.5 million zloty loan to the company

* Coupon of WIBOR 3M + 1,9 pp. p.a.

* Icotton has committed to announce tender offer for company's shares and plans to reach 66 percent in general number of votes of the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0641 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)