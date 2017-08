March 16 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank SA:

* Said on Wednesday that its FY 2016 net interest income was 1.32 billion zlotys ($328.58 million) versus 1.20 billion zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 net fee and commission income was 126.4 million zlotys versus 326.8 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 net loss was 42.3 million zlotys versus profit of 44.2 million zlotys a year ago

