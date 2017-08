March 16(Reuters) - Luz Saude SA:

* Said on Wednesday it concluded the acquisition of 81.14 pct of share capital and voting rights of Sociedade Clinica Hospitalar SA (SCH)

* SCH owns and operates two private health units in the Autonomous Region of Madeira

