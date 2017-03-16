FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energica Motor Company: a first tranche of convertible bond loan issued
March 16, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Energica Motor Company: a first tranche of convertible bond loan issued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Energica Motor Company:

* Said on Wednesday Atlas Special Opportunities has subscribed a first tranche of convertible bond loan consisting of 80 bonds for a total value of 800,000 euros ($859,040.00)

* There were also issued 10 warrants, which give right to subscribe to 281,690 Energica Motor Company shares at a price 4.26 euros per share during five years following the issue of tranche for a total value of about 1.2 million euros

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

