March 16 (Reuters) - Italiaonline:

* Reported on Wednesday FY 2016 net profit of 22.7 million euros ($24.35 million) vs loss of 12.6 million euros

* FY 2016 revenue of 389.5 million euros versus 449.6 million euros year ago

* A preferred dividend of 90.00 euros per savings share, amounting to 612,270.00 euros before tax, will be distributed to the savings shareholders

($1 = 0.9324 euros)