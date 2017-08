(Corrects story from March 16. Corrects the reporting period in the headline to January from February.)

April 18 (Reuters) - Admiral Boats SA:

* Reported that its Jan. revenue was 330,000 zlotys ($82,775) versus 536,000 zlotys a year ago

* Jan. net loss was 492,000 zlotys versus loss of 555,000 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9867 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)