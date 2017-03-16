BRIEF-U Blox Holding FY 2016 revenue up at CHF 360.2 mln

March 16 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG:

* Said on Wednesday consolidated revenue was 360.2 million Swiss francs ($360.74 million) in 2016, a growth of 6.5% as compared to 2015

* Said FY gross profit improved from 155.0 million Swiss francs to 167.1 million francs, with a continued strong gross profit margin of 46.4% in 2016.

* FY operating profit (EBIT) increased from 51.3 million francs to 59.0 million francs, a growth of 15.0% as compared to 2015

* FY net profit increased by 24.5% from 37.1 million francs to 46.2 million francs, representing a 12.8% net profit margin for 2016

* Payout of a dividend of 2.10 francs per share from capital reserves is to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting

* For the current year, is targeting revenues of between 485 million and 515 million francs incl. acquisition of SIMCom, with EBIT of between 60 million and 65 million francs

* Plans to launch its second bond issue in 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)