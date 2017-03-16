FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-U Blox Holding FY 2016 revenue up at CHF 360.2 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 16, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-U Blox Holding FY 2016 revenue up at CHF 360.2 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG:

* Said on Wednesday consolidated revenue was 360.2 million Swiss francs ($360.74 million) in 2016, a growth of 6.5% as compared to 2015

* Said FY gross profit improved from 155.0 million Swiss francs to 167.1 million francs, with a continued strong gross profit margin of 46.4% in 2016.

* FY operating profit (EBIT) increased from 51.3 million francs to 59.0 million francs, a growth of 15.0% as compared to 2015

* FY net profit increased by 24.5% from 37.1 million francs to 46.2 million francs, representing a 12.8% net profit margin for 2016

* Payout of a dividend of 2.10 francs per share from capital reserves is to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting

* For the current year, is targeting revenues of between 485 million and 515 million francs incl. acquisition of SIMCom, with EBIT of between 60 million and 65 million francs

* Plans to launch its second bond issue in 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.