BRIEF-Vittoria Assicurazioni FY net profit jumps to EUR 135.4 mln

March 16 (Reuters) - Vittoria Assicurazioni:

* Reported on Wednesday FY net profit of 135.4 million euros ($144.96 million) versus 70.6 million euros a year ago

* FY written premiums 1,265.9 million euros, down 1.2 pct year on year

* Proposes dividend of 0.21 euro per share

* Board appoints Cesare Caldarelli, previously general manager, chief executive officer

* Issues 2017-2019 plan, targets an annual average increase in direct non-life premiums of 3 pct and in direct life premiums of 5 pct

* Targets 2017-2019 dividend payout of over 20 pct

Source text: bit.ly/2n2mEuY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9322 euros) ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)