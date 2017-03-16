March 16 PMPG Polskie Media SA:

* Said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement concerning the transfer of bonds of Capital Point Sp. z o.o. to Parrish Media NV

* Under the agreement, the company is to transfer Capital Point bonds until Dec. 31

* Parrish Media to pay to the company 14.5 million zlotys ($3.60 million) plus interest for the transferred bonds

* The company, among others, plans to allocate the bond proceeds for development and/or acquisitions

