BRIEF-Culturecom Holdings says unit entered into placing agreement
* Winway, a unit of co, entered into placing agreement with placing agent
March 16 PMPG Polskie Media SA:
* Said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement concerning the transfer of bonds of Capital Point Sp. z o.o. to Parrish Media NV
* Under the agreement, the company is to transfer Capital Point bonds until Dec. 31
* Parrish Media to pay to the company 14.5 million zlotys ($3.60 million) plus interest for the transferred bonds
* The company, among others, plans to allocate the bond proceeds for development and/or acquisitions
CEO Robert Dickey's total compensation for 2016 was $6.9 million versus $6.4 million in 2015