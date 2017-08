March 16 (Reuters) - FullSix SpA:

* Reported on Wednesday FY net revenue of 28,618 euros ($30,669.91), up 28.1 pct year on year

* FY net loss 449,000 euros versus profit 141,000 euros a year ago

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)